Ajay Devgn on OTT Debut with Rudra: Nobody Wants to Watch a Nice Guy, Controversies Go On and On

Ajay Devgn has played diverse characters in the past 30 years of his career. The star of the silver screen, who has developed a dedicated fan following with his intense performances, is making his OTT debut with the crime-drama series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Much like the title reflects, his role will be in shades of grey, not black and white. “Rudra is a very well-written, gritty and realistic show. It also really works for me because the character is grey. Nobody wants to watch a nice guy, while controversies go on and on," Ajay said during a virtual press conference organised by Disney+ Hotstar.

Rudra is adapted from from a British show and the actor says the essence of the original has been retained, which attracted him to the project. “I had watched the original much before the script came to me. The scale and design has been maintained, the way it ought to be. It’s not forced, so there was no apprehension about saying yes," he said.

Talking about choosing to venture into the OTT space at this point, he said, “Today, the quality of entertainment being delivered via digital platforms is remarkable and has opened up avenues for filmmakers to experiment and scale-up. The sheer scale of production of these projects has multiplied significantly in the last few years. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is bigger than anything I’ve done before. As an actor, I have always believed in reinventing myself with diverse roles to provide an entertaining experience to the audience and, I am thrilled to embrace a new form of storytelling with Disney+ Hotstar."

Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head, Hindi and English Entertainment, Star India, added, “Ajay Devgn has this incredible quality that even when he is extremely angry, there is a certain emotion in his eyes that makes India give him a second chance. I hope the same happens with Rudra, because he will be seen a lot of questionable things. I hope people understand why he is doing those things."

