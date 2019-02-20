English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn on Pulwama Attack Aftermath: Only a Small Section Trying to Spread Hate on Social Media
Actor Ajay Devgn believes that the number of people spreading hate on social media after the Pulwama attack cannot be considered the voice of majority.
Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Actor Ajay Devgn says that people spreading hatred on social media, post last week's Pulwama attack, cannot be taken as the majority view, as he believes the number of people trying to look for trouble is small.
In the wake of the terror attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers, the Centre had issued an advisory and asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas, after there were reports of harassment.
When asked about such incidents, Devgn told PTI, "See, the whole country is not like this. There is a certain section of people who want to create problems. I think that is not fair, but it spreads on social media and it feels like the whole world is dirty and the whole country is like this."
He said the people should be careful as to the kind of content and messages they are posting on social media. "I think we should be responsible enough to react to things in a certain way and to accept what is right and not accept what is wrong. So, social media has its own flaws. And it is not like the courts will decide; people have started to become judges on their own, which is not right," he adds.
The 49-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Total Dhamaal. The film also features Riteish Deshmukh as a character from Bihar while Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor are playing a Gujarati couple.
There have often been cases where Bollywood has been blamed for its inaccurate portrayal of people from certain states.
Devgn, however, said the makers have tried to steer clear of offending anybody through the film. "We have not made fun of any religion or dialect. The characters are all normal and they are funny. We are not making fun of anybody. I don't think it is a kind of film that can offend anyone.
"We are always very conscious about who will feel bad about what. So we try not to include things that might hurt people. Sometimes, unintentionally that happens, but then these days nobody listens to the courts also. If they are adamant that they will not let a film work, then even if you get a favourable court order, you can do nothing about it," the actor said.
Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal release on February 22.
