Ajay Devgn on Pulwama Attack: We’re in Support of Our Army and Government

Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal has hit the screens today. He was asked about his reaction on Pulwama attack while he was promoting the film.

Updated:February 22, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Ajay Devgn on Pulwama Attack: We’re in Support of Our Army and Government
Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has shown solidarity with the Indian army and the government over the response to the dastardly Pulwama attack of February 14. He was asked for his response on the matter when he came to promote his film Total Dhamaal in New Delhi.

Times Now quoted him saying, “We don’t need to tell the government what to do, they are doing whatever they can. We are in support of our army and the government. Whatever steps they take, we are with them.”

Devgn further said, “Everything should be done. It’s not that war is the only solution. You have to arm-twist, you have to talk, you have to do everything, whatever needs to be done should be done to stop terrorism forever.”

On the work front, Devgn’s Total Dhamaal has opened to packed theatres today. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, has an ensemble cast that also includes Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery and Riteish Deshmukh. It’s the third film in the franchise that started with Dhamaal in 2007. Double Dhamaal, second film in the series, hit the screens in 2011. Both the films were commercially successful, so the makers would be hoping for a hat-trick.

