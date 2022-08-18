Ajay Devgn on Rumours of Daughter's Bollywood Debut: 'Will be Nysa's Decision All the Way'

Amid rumours about Nysa Devgn making her Bollywood debut, her father and actor Ajay Devgn has opened up about her career in an interview with Hindustan Times. Several media reports stated that Ajay and Kajol's daughter, like many star kids, will soon join the Hindi film industry. However, the Golmaal actor, reacting to the rumours, has said that Nysa has still not made up her mind. The actor said that she (Nysa) is just a teenager.

“She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas,” he added. The Singham actor further stated that as her parents, they will always support her.

The Tanhaji actor also told the media house that the rumours about his daughter are pointless. “These are bridges you cross when you come to them. You cannot discuss this a day too early or a day too late. It will be Nysa’s decision all the way,” he added.

The rumour surfaced on social media amid the time when many star kids are prepping for their Bollywood debut or are working as assistant directors on films. For example, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix's Archies along with late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, among others.

In the same interview, the Drishyam actor also recalled that his late father and action director Veeru Devgn wanted him to be in the films. “My father had a dream for me. He wanted me to become an actor. So, I worked hard towards achieving that dream,” he added. The Runway 34 actor further expressed that he is grateful to god, his fans and his parents’ blessings that things have worked out for him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is currently working on his fourth directorial film Bholaa. He also has Thank God, Maidaan, Drishyam 2 and Singham 3 lined up.

