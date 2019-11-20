Take the pledge to vote

Ajay Devgn on Working with Kajol in Tanhaji: Felt Like Home on Set

Tanhaji will see Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol on the big screen together after almost 12 years since their last film together.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:59 AM IST
Ajay Devgn on Working with Kajol in Tanhaji: Felt Like Home on Set
Ajay Devgn and Kajol: The real-life couple has done quite some romantic films, like Ishq, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Gundaraj, U, Me aur Hum. Ajay-Kajol will be seen romancing on reel in their next Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. (Image: Instagram)

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says working with wife Kajol once again on the sets of his upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" felt like being at home.

"Tanhaji" will be Ajay's 100th release and, asked about his feeling on working with his wife, actress Kajol, on the ambitious period drama, he replied: "I don't know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won't be able to differentiate."

Ajay was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Tanhaji". Present at the occasion were also his co-stars of the film Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar, besides the film's director Om Raut, and co-producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat, along with Ajay's close friend Rohit Shetty. Kajol couldn't be part of the trailer launch because she is away in Singapore to attend her daughter Nysa's college meet.

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films in the past including "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Dil Kya Kare" and "U Me Aur Hum". In the upcoming film, Ajay plays the brave Maratha military leader Tanhaji Malusare while Kajol is his wife Savitribai.

About the film, Ajay said: "Apart from being my 100th film, ita¿s really a special film because when you play a historical character like Tanhaji, who has been such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor. Sharad (Kelkar) also said the same thing when he was asked about his experience playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. So, it is important to see you don't portray such characters in the wrong manner."

The trailer of the 3D film gave an impression it will be high on war violence. Ajay is seen doing unbelievable stunts.

"As far as the stunts go, I injured myself several times executing them. Right now, my leg is injured," he revealed.

Asked what preparations he did for the role of Tanhaji, Ajay replied: aceI only followed my director. Whatever books or documents we have read for the making of this film, there isn't much detailed information available about Tanhaji's behavior, so you have to imagine and maintain the dignity of the character while portraying it."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" also features Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

With Saif, Ajay has earlier worked in films "Kachche Dhaagea, "LOC: Kargil' and "Omkara". Sharing his experience of working with Saif, Ajay said: "I just love him and we get along very well."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" opens on January 10, 2020.

 

 

