Ajay Devgn Opts For a Millennial Way To Send Love To His Wife Kajol On Her Birthday; Watch

It is party time for Kajol as she is celebrating her 48th birthday on Friday, August 5. On the special occasion, husband Ajay Devgn opted for a millennial way to wish his wifey via social media. He created a quirky Instagram reel featuring a series of Kajol’s happy photos to mark her birthday.

The reel begins with Ajay Devgn receiving a call on his cell phone from Kajol. As soon the Singham star picks up the call, the reel displays a slew of happy photos of the actress indicating that’s how she feels when Devgn answers her phone call. In the caption of the post, the Singham actor also shared a piece of advice for husbands all around the world. “When she calls, I never fail to pick up,” he wrote. He further wished her the happiest birthday to finish the special post.

This comes just hours after, Kajol took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her pre-birthday celebration with Team K. To mark the special occasion, her team decorated what appears to be her vanity van with polaroids photos, happy birthday balloons, and a special note for the evergreen star. While sharing the post on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Pre-birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!”

Meanwhile, Kajol recently completed three decades in the acting industry. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Diwali Dulhania Le Jaayenge, the actress has delivered several hit movies to Hindi cinema. While summing up her 30 years in Bollywood, Kajol said, “Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting…and God willing to another 30 more!”

