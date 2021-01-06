Ajay Devgn Passed on Movie Roles to Abhishek Bachchan That Were Initially Offered to Him

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of their upcoming film The Big Bull. It is produced by Ajay and stars Junior B in the lead role as infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah also feature in important roles in the movie and also graced the stage of the celebrity chat show.

Appearing in the episode, Abhishek revealed that Ajay often passes on movie roles to him that producers offer the Tanhaji star first. Abhishek added that Ajay turns producer on such projects. "Bol Bachchan, The Big Bull and two three other projects that came to him (Ajay) first. He said 'I should not do it'. Make it with Abhishek. He himself produced those projects," Abhishek says on the show praising Ajay.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will also be seen in Bob Biswas as he stars in the film with the same name based on the contract killer from Kahaani. The movie has wrapped production recently.

Abhishek's first look in Bob Biswas had created quite a frenzy among fans in leaked pictures from the sets.

Ajay, meanwhile, will feature in sports drama Maidaan next, which takes inspiration from football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's life and times. The shoot of the film begins in January and it is set for release on Dussehra, October 15, later in the year.

Ajay is also directing Mayday with himself, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet in lead roles. The movie has gone on the floors.