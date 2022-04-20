Ajay Devgn Pens Adorable Note for Daughter Nysa on Her Birthday: Privileged to Have You

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa turned 19 today. On her special day, the Singham actor took to social media to pen an adorable note for the birthday girl. He shared a picture of Nysa where she can be seen resting her face on her palm and posing for the camera. She looks gorgeous in a back top paired with denim and has completed her look by keeping her hair open.

Sharing the note, Ajay wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you .”

Take a look:

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wished her on social media. She shared a photo of hers on her Instagram Story section and wrote, “Beautiful…is the light that shines from within. Mahsha’Allah…Happy Birthday Nysa! Lots of love. Always. Happy Birthday!”

She can be seen acing the ethnic look in a saree.

Although she has not made her Bollywood debut, she is often clicked by the paparazzi during her outings. Nysa prefers to stay away from the social media glare but she’s not really able to escape the paps. Recently, the shutterbugs spotted her stepping out of a restaurant with a mystery boy. No one was able to know the identity of her male friend as he wore a mask.

Nysa is currently completing her studies in International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, and prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Despite staying away from the glitz and glamour world, she could not escape trolls. Social media has also not been kind to her, every now and then the little one gets mocked for her skin tone and appearance.

Both Kajol and Ajay have opened up about the trolling Nysa faces over her skin tone. While Kajol has called it hurtful and horrible, Ajay had said that he knows how the trolls work hence, they tend to ignore it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.