Ajay Devgn Piques Fan Curiosity with Tanhaji Trailer's Release Time

Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of his ambitious upcoming period drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" at 1.47 pm on Tuesday. While slices of violence in the trailer suggest the film may not be for the fainthearted, actor-producer Ajay certainly has piqued public curiosity with his very specific release time of the promo clip.

Well, releasing the trailer at exactly 1.47 pm could have to do with Bollywood's well-known obsession with good luck charms and numerology. Ajay himself altered the spelling of his surname from Devgan to Devgn early in his career. In this case, too, the film was initially marketed as "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior" before the spelling being changed to "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

About two hours before unveiling the much-awaited trailer, Ajay took to Twitter on Tuesday to write: "Harr ek Maratha mein chupa hai laakh Maratha! #TanhajiTrailer out today at 1:47 PM."

Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Ajay tweeted the link of the over three-minute long trailer with the caption: "4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire! Witness history like never before."

Going by the trailer, the film could have violent wartime drama. Just a few seconds into the trailer, a man's arm gets chopped off in battlefield, and Saif Ali Khan's character beats up a man to death with his headgear. There are lots of sword fight scenes, fire, and clashes between armies, with a bit of dance thrown in.

"Blockbuster, epic" are some of the words used by netizens to describe the trailer.

One even wrote: "Server dead!! Huge traffic."

Another hailed it as the "best trailer of 2019".

The period drama will mark Ajay's on-screen reunion with wife Kajol.

Produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

