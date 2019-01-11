Ajay Devgn Posts Throwback Pic with Kajol and Son Yug from Thailand Holiday

Ajay Devgn is back in Mumbai after a vacation with his family in Thailand, and the actor seems to be missing the holidays already. Ajay posted a throwback picture with wife Kajol and son Yug from their time at the beach holiday.Happy, sun-kissed faces and blue waters - the picture is #vacaygoals all the way!The Devgn family spent their Christmas and New Year’s holidays in the scenic Soneva Kiri resort at Thailand’s Koh Kood island. The Bollywood couple kept their fans updated about the vacation, posting beachside pictures of their time there.The 49-year-old actor had earlier posted a photo with daughter Nysa while they were on the vacation.After returning to Mumbai, Nysa was spotted catching a film with her friends on Saturday. She left for Singapore soon after, where she is pursuing higher education. A couple of months ago, Kajol and Ajay were in the news for reportedly buying a luxury pad for their daughter in the country. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the celeb duo was in October last year, scouting for a decent accommodation for her and had found one on Orchard Road, one of the most expensive real estates in Singapore.