English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Posts Throwback Pic with Kajol and Son Yug from Thailand Holiday
Ajay Devgn shared a sun-kissed selfie with Kajol and son Yug from their New Year vacation in Thailand.
Ajay Devgn shared a sun-kissed selfie with Kajol and son Yug from their New Year vacation in Thailand.
Loading...
Ajay Devgn is back in Mumbai after a vacation with his family in Thailand, and the actor seems to be missing the holidays already. Ajay posted a throwback picture with wife Kajol and son Yug from their time at the beach holiday.
Happy, sun-kissed faces and blue waters - the picture is #vacaygoals all the way!
The Devgn family spent their Christmas and New Year’s holidays in the scenic Soneva Kiri resort at Thailand’s Koh Kood island. The Bollywood couple kept their fans updated about the vacation, posting beachside pictures of their time there.
The 49-year-old actor had earlier posted a photo with daughter Nysa while they were on the vacation.
After returning to Mumbai, Nysa was spotted catching a film with her friends on Saturday. She left for Singapore soon after, where she is pursuing higher education. A couple of months ago, Kajol and Ajay were in the news for reportedly buying a luxury pad for their daughter in the country. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the celeb duo was in October last year, scouting for a decent accommodation for her and had found one on Orchard Road, one of the most expensive real estates in Singapore.
Happy, sun-kissed faces and blue waters - the picture is #vacaygoals all the way!
The Devgn family spent their Christmas and New Year’s holidays in the scenic Soneva Kiri resort at Thailand’s Koh Kood island. The Bollywood couple kept their fans updated about the vacation, posting beachside pictures of their time there.
The 49-year-old actor had earlier posted a photo with daughter Nysa while they were on the vacation.
After returning to Mumbai, Nysa was spotted catching a film with her friends on Saturday. She left for Singapore soon after, where she is pursuing higher education. A couple of months ago, Kajol and Ajay were in the news for reportedly buying a luxury pad for their daughter in the country. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the celeb duo was in October last year, scouting for a decent accommodation for her and had found one on Orchard Road, one of the most expensive real estates in Singapore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results