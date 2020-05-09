Ajay Devgn Posts Throwback Picture With Kajol, Jokes About Lockdown Being 22 Year Long

Actor Ajay Devgn recently treated fans with a behind-the-scenes picture with Kajol and also accompanied it with a joke about how the lockdown has been too long. Ajay, who is known for his wit and one-liners on social media said that the lockdown felt like it had been going on since 22 years, which according to many fans is him comparing it to their marriage.
The black-and-white picture of the duo seems like a still from a movie set and die-hard fans of the couple are guessing that the picture is from their 1995 hit Hulchul, directed by Anees Bazmee.
“Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback @itsKajolD,” he captioned the picture.
The couple have appeared in many other hit films including Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Raju Chacha, Dil Kya Kare, Gundaraaj, Toonpur Ka Superhero, U Me Aur Hum among others. They were last seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which became the highest grossing film of 2020.
The couple usually engages in adorable social media banter. Check out their pictures acompanied by funny leg-pulling below:
Repost @officialhumansofbombay We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!
