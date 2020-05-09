Ajay Devgn Posts Throwback Picture With Kajol, Jokes About Lockdown Being 22 Year Long

Actor Ajay Devgn recently treated fans with a behind-the-scenes picture with Kajol and also accompanied it with a joke about how the lockdown has been too long. Ajay, who is known for his wit and one-liners on social media said that the lockdown felt like it had been going on since 22 years, which according to many fans is him comparing it to their marriage.

The black-and-white picture of the duo seems like a still from a movie set and die-hard fans of the couple are guessing that the picture is from their 1995 hit Hulchul, directed by Anees Bazmee.

“Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback @itsKajolD,” he captioned the picture.

The couple have appeared in many other hit films including Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Raju Chacha, Dil Kya Kare, Gundaraaj, Toonpur Ka Superhero, U Me Aur Hum among others. They were last seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which became the highest grossing film of 2020.

The couple usually engages in adorable social media banter. Check out their pictures acompanied by funny leg-pulling below:





