Ajay Devgn Praises Sonu Sood for Helping Migrants Amid Covid-19 Crisis: It's Exemplary

Sonu Sood is being the good samaritan and a responsible citizen amid the coronavirus crisis. For many days now, the actor has been organising buses to transport stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns, after obtaining permissions from the various state governments. He has even been spotted at the bus terminus to oversee their journey.

Praising Sonu for his efforts in sending migrants home, Ajay Devgn wrote on social media, "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu (sic)."

The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu 🙏@SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 26, 2020

About his work amid the coronavirus crisis, Sonu told IANS, "I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states."

Earlier, Chef Vikas Khanna has prepared a special dish and named it "Moga" after the town in Punjab where Sonu was born. This was because Vikas was impressed with Sonu's charity work amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani had also tweeted in praise of Sonu earlier.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still 🙏thank you for helping those in need🙏🙏 https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

