Ajay Devgn Pranks Kajol, Gets Scolded in Public; War of Words Out on Twitter

Ajay Devgn, who is all set to start the shoot of his upcoming period drama Taanaji, on Monday, accidentally shared his actress wife Kajol's WhatsApp number on social media.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
Ajay Devgn Pranks Kajol, Gets Scolded in Public; War of Words Out on Twitter
A file photo of Kajol and Ajay Devgn.
After her husband Ajay Devgn made an unfortunate gaffe (which he later termed as a prank) of sharing her number on Twitter, Kajol took to the site to address the issue. Needless to say, the actress was not amused, as made clear by her stern response.




Ajay Devgn, who is all set to start the shoot of his upcoming period drama Taanaji, on Monday, accidentally shared his actress wife Kajol's WhatsApp number on social media.

He tweeted, "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 982012****."

Needless to say, the tweet went viral in no time. It was soon followed by social media users trolling the Golmaal star for making the major gaffe. While some said Kajol will have to change her number after this mistake, others even went on to message the actress to start a conversation.
