1-min read

Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next Film

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan is all set to return to the director's chair with an interesting cast onboard. Ranjan is bringing together Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, once again for his next project. The actors have previously co-starred in Prakash Jha's Rajneeti in 2010.

In an interview given to Times of India, Luv talked about the actors and said, "Ajay and Ranbir’s spontaneity and versatility is electrifying and I am elated to be working with not one, but two powerhouse performers in my next film."





On working with Ranbir once again, Ajay said, "Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him."

Of being part of the untitled film, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I'm excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association,"

The film is expected to go on floors on floors next year. Interestingly, Ajay is also part of Luv's another project alongside Tabu that is being directed by Akiv Ali.

Known for his Pyaar Ka Panchnama series, it'll be interesting to see what the director has to offer apart from 'bro-comedy'.

