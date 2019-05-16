English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Reacts to CBFC Cuts in De De Pyaar De: How Can They Replace Alcohol Bottle with Bouquet?
Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De, which is set to hit theatres tomorrow, has been advised three cuts by the CBFC.
Image: Twitter
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Wednesday, granted De De Pyaar De a U/A certificate, advising three cuts. For one of the three, the CBFC asked the makers to "delete the visuals where heroine holds alcohol bottle and replaced with heroine holding flowers bouquet" in the song Vaddi Sharaban.
At the film's press conference in Delhi today, when a reporter asked if the board was being "too sanskari", the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn said, "Let's not get into this... maybe the rule says you can't show the brand of the alcohol."
When the reporter pointed out that there was no brand on the bottle, Ajay said, "We don't know what they (CBFC) have done. I really think, how can they replace the bottle?"
Actress Rakul Preet, who was also present during the media interaction, added, "We are not aware of that, because we have been really busy promoting the movie. We'll only find out after watching the movie."
The second deletion is advised half way into the film. The dialogue that goes "performance better hoti hai" along with the visual has been cut. The third and the final cut was to delete the dialogue -- "Manju ji ke aalu O ho ho... wahi ache hain..." and "ki yeh sab jhoot hain" -- and it's corresponding visuals.
Directed by debutant Akiv Ali, the film also features Tabu, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath in pivotal roles. De De Pyaar De will the hit screens tomorrow.
