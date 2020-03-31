Ajay Devgn Reacts to Report About Daughter Nysa Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A recent report in an online portal claimed that Nysa tested positive for coronavirus after she showed symptoms and was rushed to the hospital by Kajol. However, Ajay Devgn on Monday dismissed the report as "untrue."

Ajay took to his Twitter to thank everyone for showing concern about his family's well being, but clarified that all the rumours about their health are "baseless."

"Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless," Ajay tweeted.

Ajay and Kajol’s daughter Nysa, who studies in an international school in Singapore, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. Kajol had flown into Singapore a while ago to be with her daughter and the duo returned to Mumbai together when the teenager’s school was shut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Ajay, Kajol and their kids Nysa and Yug are in self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Kajol shared an inside glimpse into her life in quarantine. Sharing a stunning selfie on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Day 9 of quarantine and it’s a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make u feel! #lipit #smilemore #takeadeepbreath #shakeitup.”

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan. She also had a small part in her husband Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, which was a major hit.