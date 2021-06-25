CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Remembers His Father Veeru Devgn on Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pic

Ajay Devgn with father

Ajay Devgn with father

Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to share an old picture with his father, late action director and filmmaker Veeru Devgn. The post marks the latter's birth anniversary.

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram on Friday to share an old picture with his father, late action director and filmmaker Veeru Devgn. The post marks the latter’s birth anniversary.

“I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday papa. Life hasn’t been the same since," wrote Devgn.

Veeru Devgn, who died in 2019, was known for his action choreography in films such as “Mr Natwarlal", “Phool Aur Kante" and “Shahenshah" among many others.

On the work front, Ajay announced on Friday that he would be producing the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit “Naandhi" with leading South producer Dil Raju. The original, a courtroom crime drama, released in February this year.

first published:June 25, 2021, 21:05 IST