1-min read

Ajay Devgn Reveals He Has One Complaint With Wife Kajol

Last seen together in Toonpur Ka Super Hero, real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are reuniting for a historical period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Ajay Devgn Reveals He Has One Complaint With Wife Kajol
Ajay Devgn and Kajol: The real-life couple has done quite some romantic films, like Ishq, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Gundaraj, U, Me aur Hum. Ajay-Kajol will be seen romancing on reel in their next Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. (Image: Instagram)

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be seen paired with each other after 11 long years. And while fans love the jodi, there's something Ajay wants to change in Kajol.

Talking to Filmfare, Ajay had one complaint with the actress. “She talks too much on the set. Whenever you tell her to concentrate, she’d probably be doing something else. I do keep complaining about her talking too much." However, the actor quickly adds, "But when she’s quiet I keep asking her what’s wrong. So I don’t want to change anything.”

Love for the two blossomed on the sets of the movie Gundaraj. And while people called them an 'unlikely couple', due to their contrasting personalities, the two defied many odds to tie the nuptial knot in 1999, after dating each other for six years.

Last seen together in Toonpur Ka Super Hero, Ajay and Kajol will be seen playing husband and wife in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. On working with her wife, the actor said, "Everybody knows she’s a fabulous actor. As an actor, working with somebody like her is always a delight. Apart from that, there’s an obvious comfort zone because she’s my wife and she makes me very comfortable.”

Tanhaji is an upcoming biographical period film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar. The film is based on the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s military leader Tanaji Malusare. The movie hits the theatres on January 10, 2020.

