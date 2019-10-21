Take the pledge to vote

Ajay Devgn Reveals Tanhaji Poster with Changed Spelling, Film to Release with Deepika's Chhapaak

The film was announced two years back, with the title, 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior'. It was also supposed to be a 2019 release. With the change in release date, the title's spelling has also been changed.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
Ajay Devgn Reveals Tanhaji Poster with Changed Spelling, Film to Release with Deepika's Chhapaak
Ajay Devgn has shared a new poster of his upcoming period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, revealing its release date. Besides Ajay's intense look in the film, the poster also carries the changed spelling of the film's title. The film was announced two years back, with the title, 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior'. It was also supposed to be a 2019 release. With the change in release date, the title's spelling has also been changed.

The film, directed by Om Raut, stars Ajay Devgn as Subedar Taanaji Malusare. It is also said to feature Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in major roles. Produced by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the epic drama was scheduled to release on November 22, 2019. But it will now hit the theatres on January 10, 2020, the same day as Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

Here's the latest poster shared by Ajay:

This was the actor's post in 2017:

According to reports in March this year, the film's name was changed due to numerological reasons. Astrologer and numerologist Bhavikk Sangghvi has suggested the changed spelling to the makers.

Based on the life and times of the 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader, the film will be an epic action drama. Tanhaji is the celebrated warrior who is known for the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. On Chhatrapati Shivaji's request, he pledged to recapture the fortress of Kondana near Pune.

Here's Saif's look in the film:

