Ajay Devgn Reveals the Real Reason Behind Not Working in Indian 2

Speculations had been rife that Ajay Devgn would play villain to Kamal Haasan's hero in his Tamil debut Indian 2, the sequel to Shankar's 1996 hit film Indian.However, nothing ever became of it. Now while promoting his upcoming film Total Dhamaal, Devgn has revealed why he couldn't take up the project. "I would have loved to do Shankar's movie (Indian 2), but I didn't have the dates. He wanted to shoot the movie right now. [But] I am stuck with Taanaji," he told Mid-Day Junking rumours that he said no to Indian 2 because he didn't want to play a negative character, Devgn said, "For an artiste, there are no shades of grey, black or white—the more layers you have in a role, the better it is.""I loved doing movies like Khakee (2004) and Company (2002) where my negative characters were appreciated. I would love to play such roles again. [Having said that], I cannot say if it [the part in Indian 2] was grey or not because I am not doing it now, it's somebody else's role," he added.Though Indian 2 could not work out for Devgn but he is definitely foraying into South-Indian cinema. According to Mid-Day, he will be seen in an important role in SS Rajamouli's forthcoming film, which is currently tentatively titled RRR and stars Ram Charan Teja and NT Rama Rao Jr."Ajay has been approached for a pivotal role. It's not a cameo as has been reported. While Rajamouli has begun the first schedule with Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Ajay is likely to shoot his portions after wrapping up Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior," an unnamed source told Mid-Day.