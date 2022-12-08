Ajay Devgn Reviews Salaam Venky, Says 'Kajol Is Superlative' In Revathy Directorial

Kajol is set to welcome her fans in theatres with a heartwarming slice-of-life tale called Salaam Venky. Ahead of the film’s release tomorrow, a special screening of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky was hosted on Wednesday night. Ahead of the release of the film, a bunch of Bollywood celebs, who attended the screening, have dropped their reviews on their respective social media handles. Kajol’s husband is also among the ones who have expressed their views on the film and their fans are all hearts.

The Tanhaji actor took to Instagram on Thursday evening and shared a post dedicated to Kajol and Salaam Venky.Along with the post, he shared a glamorous pic of Kajol posing in a red saree along with a note, which read, “To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.” Meanwhile, his caption for the post read, “Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special.”

He also penned a note of appreciation for the film’s team, and added, “The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew.” As he shared his review for Salaam Venky, many from his Insta fam wished “all the best” to the actress for the film. “That’s awesome! Congratulations,” exclaimed a user while another commented, “can’t wait”.

Check out his post here:

Speaking about Salaam Venky, the movie features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, along with Aahana Kumar, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also has a cameo in this Kajol-starrer. The film revolves around the life of a mother and her son, Venky, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Revathi directorial is all set to hit the theatres on December 9.

The film’s special screening was attended by Kajol’s mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukherjee, actor-voice artist Sharad Kelkar, Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, actor-comedian Varun Sharma, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and many others.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is doing well at the box office. The film, which is the second installment of Drishyam, was released in theatres on November 18 and also starred Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta. Abhishek Pathak directorial crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within two weeks of its release.

Ajay Devgn is now on to his next project, Bholaa. The film, announced in July this year, is Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial. The actor recently shared a video from the shoot of the film. In the clip, the actor was seen riding a two-wheeler as a mob gathered around him. Ajay beautifully described his feelings in the caption, saying, “It’s good when the mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love.” He also added, “P.S: Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot.” He also added a hashtag reading, “Sets of Bholaa.”

