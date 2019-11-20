Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Inspires Memes

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will be released in 3D and will also star Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Inspires Memes
Tanhaji memes

The much-awaited trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan was released on Tuesday, November 19. Directed by Om Raut, the film is expected to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020. Soon after the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released, people started flooding social media with hilarious memes.

Through memes, fans have drawn comparison between Tanhaji and an advertisement in which Ajay Devgn was featured earlier.

Most of the memes were centered on Saif Ali Khan’s character Udaybhan, with many drawing comparison to the Game of Thrones series.

Here are a few more funny memes:

Many of the users have drawn similarity between Tanhaji and 300 Rise of an Empire.

Tanhaji is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

The 3-minute-21-second trailer shows Ajay Devgn playing the titular role as warrior Tanaji Malusare and Kajol will be essaying the role of Ajay's wife Savitribai Malusare in the film.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Uday Bhan who attacks the hill fortress Kondhana.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will be released in 3D and will also star Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram