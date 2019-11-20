Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Inspires Memes

The much-awaited trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan was released on Tuesday, November 19. Directed by Om Raut, the film is expected to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020. Soon after the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released, people started flooding social media with hilarious memes.

Through memes, fans have drawn comparison between Tanhaji and an advertisement in which Ajay Devgn was featured earlier.

Smartly promoted Vimal by doing the Zubaan Kesari step#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/is0prybb5p — Nasticissist (@nasticissist) November 19, 2019

Most of the memes were centered on Saif Ali Khan’s character Udaybhan, with many drawing comparison to the Game of Thrones series.

#TanhajiTrailerFriend : Tera Homework copy kar lu.?Me : Haan bas make sure k obvious na lage.. pic.twitter.com/mqw97xtxHZ — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) November 19, 2019

#TanhajiTrailerShe goes into another relationshipMe : Me phir bhi tum ko chahungaShe pic.twitter.com/ZteL4fNBG6 — Half engine3r (@Half_engin3er) November 19, 2019

Here are a few more funny memes:

When your friend finally returns your borrowed money #TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/Z4ukLiA0NV — Prince Pandey (@princepandey_) November 19, 2019

Tanhaji trailer Expectations vs Reality#TanhajiTrailer7 cr loading Expectations Reality pic.twitter.com/rWf3dtbBGS — S A M R O U T (@Samrout3) November 19, 2019

MS Dhoni before every match to Rishabh Pant.....#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/mT5FAdKfXN — John (@j_o_h_n_19) November 19, 2019

#TanhajiTrailerFirst skydive was done in 1797Peoples before 1797 pic.twitter.com/sO30IiD0RR — John (@j_o_h_n_19) November 19, 2019

Many of the users have drawn similarity between Tanhaji and 300 Rise of an Empire.

Tanhaji is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

The 3-minute-21-second trailer shows Ajay Devgn playing the titular role as warrior Tanaji Malusare and Kajol will be essaying the role of Ajay's wife Savitribai Malusare in the film.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Uday Bhan who attacks the hill fortress Kondhana.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will be released in 3D and will also star Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

