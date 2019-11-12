Ajay Devgn Says He Has Thought of a Way to Remake Phool Aur Kaante
Ajay Devgn says that he has already thought out a way of remaking his first film Phool Aur Kaante. Devgn's entry in the film on two bikes was much loved by the fans.
Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)
Actor Ajay Devgn is set to make his century in Bollywood with his 100th movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a period drama by Om Raut. And in the current trend of Bollywood remakes, the actor too wishes to jump the bandwagon by planning to remake his debut movie, the 1991 movie Phool Aur Kaante.
In an exclusive chat with Filmfare, Ajay Devgn confirmed, “I want to remake my first film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991). I’ve thought of a new way of presenting it in keeping with the changing times. I will co-produce it with someone. I’m looking for a fresh face for that. The approach will be different but the emotional texture will be retained.”
The news is sure to excite Ajay's fans. The movie Phool Aur Kaante, co starring Madhu, received wide appreciation and went on to become a blockbuster. It was also remade in Telugu by the name Varasudu and starred Mahesh Babu. Ajay’s entry in the film became popular as he stood on two moving bikes, balancing on his own. The scene became iconic that it has been attempted again with his other movies like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and Golmaal Again.
To commemorate Ajay's 100th movie, the makers of Tanhaji released a poster with all of Ajay Devgn's characters making a larger image of his character in the film. The same was shared by her wife Kajol, who will also star as his co-star in the movie.
30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn👏👏👏👏https://t.co/Inc5SuC9Kk pic.twitter.com/CoIf3IFIOA
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 11, 2019
The actress also shared a tribute video on her social media. Shah Rukh Khan too wished the actor on achieving the milestone and shared an interesting message.
Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019
