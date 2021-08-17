Ajay Devgn Says It Took Just One Narration for Amitabh Bachchan to Sign His Directorial Mayday

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming directorial Mayday will once again mark his collaboration with Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Ajay, who has shared screen space with Big B in several films like Aag, Satyagraha, Khakee, and Teen Patti, however, will be directing the megastar for the first time. While Ajay will be seen essaying the role of a pilot in the film, Big B’s character has not been revealed yet. The crime thriller went on floors in December and is nearly complete with only five days of shoot remaining.

Directing Big B is every filmmakers’ dream. Ajay in a recent interview, opened up about the same. He told Spotboye that it took Big B two minutes to come on board. He said, “One narration and that’s it.” The actor also expressed his excitement for ticking a long-cherished dream off his wish list. Talking about Big B, the actor said that he is so disciplined that work becomes easy when he is around. Calling him a delight to work with, he said he has never seen an actor more dedicated than him. He stated, “once he is on set, he will keep rehearsing, keep thinking about the scene. It's phenomenal.”

Ajay has returned to direction after 2016 actioner Shivaay. He also spilled the beans on acting in and helming a film at the same time and said that he doesn’t find it too challenging to direct and act simultaneously as he has done it several times before. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles.

Ajay was recently seen in the patriotic venture Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was released on August 13. He has a tight-packed schedule with some interesting projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen playing crucial roles in two of the upcoming magnum opus SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also has Indra Kumar’s directorial Thank God and Maidaan.

