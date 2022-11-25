Ajay Devgn Seeks Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple After Drishyam 2's Success; See Photo

Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of his film Drishyam 2, made a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The actor attended puja and shared pictures from the holy visit with a caption that read, “Kashi Vishwanath ka darshan. Been waiting for this for a very long time! Har Har Mahadev.”

In the photo, the actor is seeking blessings on the temple premises along with garlands around his neck. The picture also shows devotees in the background and police personnel safeguarding the actor. On seeing the picture, one of the users wrote, “Love the energy there”. Another user wrote, “Har Har Mahadev”. A third user welcomed him to the city by saying, “Welcome to Varanasi."

Take a look at the picture below.

काशी विश्वनाथ के दर्शन 🔱 Been waiting for this for a very long time!हर हर महादेव। pic.twitter.com/KYLCivw4QS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 25, 2022

The picture comes just after his latest release Drishyam 2 surpassed 100 crores at the box office. The film stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, and Saurabh Shukla in crucial roles. The Ajay Devgn starrer is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie of the same name.

The film shows events seven years after Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) was acquitted in the case of a missing young boy. The events of October 2, 2014, as seen in the first Drishyam film, are revisited, but from a different perspective. Vijay is being questioned not only by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat this time (played by Akshaye Khanna). The movie is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s directorial film Maidaan. The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh and Bhavesh Lohar in crucial roles. He also has Bholaa with Tabu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here