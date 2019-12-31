Ajay Devgn Shares Adorable Picture With Kajol as He Bids Farewell to 2019

As we leave the year behind and enter a new decade, people have taken to social media to recount how their 2019 went. Celebrities too have jumped the bandwagon, and have taken to Instagram and Twitter to post the highlights of their year.

Ajay Devgn too, bid the year farewell by posting a picture with wife Kajol. The couple will welcome 2020 with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where they will be sharing screen space after a long time.

The picture sees Devgn dressed in black casuals, whereas Kajol looks gorgeous in a traditional attire. "Nearing the end of 2019 and closer to 21 years, still walking," the actor captioned the image.

At a recent interaction with the press during promotions, Devgn was asked about working with wife Kajol on his upcoming film Tanhaji. "I don't know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won't be able to differentiate," he said, according to India Today.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tells the story of Tanhaji Malusare, a warrior from the 17th century Maratha army, who was an aide of Chatrapati Shivaji. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will be essaying Udaybhan Rathod. The film will be releasing on January 10, 2019 and will clash with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

