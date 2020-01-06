Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ajay Devgn Shares BTS Video of the Battle Scene in Tanhaji

Sandhan Valley is the place where the confrontation between the Maratha and Mughal armies has been shot. Ajay Devgn has shared a making video.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Devgn Shares BTS Video of the Battle Scene in Tanhaji
Sandhan Valley is the place where the confrontation between the Maratha and Mughal armies has been shot. Ajay Devgn has shared a making video.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming next Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has been creating quite a buzz. A behind the scene video, shared by the actor, shows the recreation of Sandhan Valley and the terrain.

Sandhan Valley is the place where the confrontation between the Maratha and Mughal armies has bene shot. A video of the making of the set and what went in the mind of the makers and the visual effects directors, was shared by Ajay on social media.

Discussing the challenges they had to face, film's director Om Raut said, "Sandhan Valley is a real place and when you're creating it on a set, it's a very tricky situation to deal with."

He added, "Creating that 300-feet long gorge inside a theatre was extremely difficult. So Sujith Srirama, our production designers, were instrumental in creating all these things. they went and took moulds of the stones, of the rocks that are there in the valley and then they built the wall. And then what we did in VFX after that was, we put a texture on it."

Movie's Visual Effects Head Prasad Sutar said, "Sandhan Valley was the biggest challenge for us because it was the biggest space we were recreating. We have managed to pull off a scale I think I have never done before."

The movie is a biopic based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of King Shivaji. Set in the 17th century, it also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram