Ajay Devgn Shares BTS Video of the Battle Scene in Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's upcoming next Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has been creating quite a buzz. A behind the scene video, shared by the actor, shows the recreation of Sandhan Valley and the terrain.

Sandhan Valley is the place where the confrontation between the Maratha and Mughal armies has bene shot. A video of the making of the set and what went in the mind of the makers and the visual effects directors, was shared by Ajay on social media.

Discussing the challenges they had to face, film's director Om Raut said, "Sandhan Valley is a real place and when you're creating it on a set, it's a very tricky situation to deal with."

A tricky situation to deal with - recreating the Sandhan Valley on the sets of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior. Watch how the team re-created Maharashtra’s Grand Canyon! In cinemas from 10th Jan 2020, in 3D. @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/a1JrPYH4qX — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 6, 2020

He added, "Creating that 300-feet long gorge inside a theatre was extremely difficult. So Sujith Srirama, our production designers, were instrumental in creating all these things. they went and took moulds of the stones, of the rocks that are there in the valley and then they built the wall. And then what we did in VFX after that was, we put a texture on it."

Movie's Visual Effects Head Prasad Sutar said, "Sandhan Valley was the biggest challenge for us because it was the biggest space we were recreating. We have managed to pull off a scale I think I have never done before."

The movie is a biopic based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of King Shivaji. Set in the 17th century, it also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.

