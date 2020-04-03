Ajay Devgn Shares Caricature Video Thanking Fans For B'Day Wishes, Asks Them To Stay Home

Ajay Devgn has expressed gratitude to all his well-wishers on his birthday via a quirky video. The actor celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday, and shared a caricature video of himself, with a thank you voice notes.

Through the post, Ajay also asked fans to stay inside amid the Coronavirus lockdown. "Thank you every one for your good wishes. Stay home, Stay safe. Good wishes," Ajay said in the note.

"I personally thank each & everyone of you for making my birthday special. Stay safe," the post caption read.

Ajay's sister in law Tanishaa Mukerji took to the Instagram to share a few throwback pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit 😉) #superhero brother in law! Have a phenomenal year! @ajaydevgn"

Anil Kapoor shared, "Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Working with you has always been a memorable experience! Looking forward to many more! Hope you have a great birthday with your near and dear ones at home!"

His dear friend Riteish Deshmukh posted a hilarious Tik Tok video and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest @ajaydevgn Some isolation humour with @geneliad on one of your songs- have a great one, my brother."

Recently, the actor pledged Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to aid daily wage film workers, who have been left without jobs due to the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the news, Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, said: "Ajay Devgn has pledged to donate Rs 51 lakh to FWICE."

