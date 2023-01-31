Just a week after sharing the second teaser of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has now given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the making of his fourth directorial. In a video shared on Instagram, the Bollywood actor can be seen directing his entire team as they shoot some stunning action-packed sequences including some deadly bike stunts and vehicle chases. With his macho personality accentuating the fight sequences, a slow rendition of Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai with Bholaa’s thumping background score only elevates the intense scenes.

From team discussions to stunt plans, the behind-the-scenes glimpse covers it all. On multiple occasions, director Ajay can be seen deeply engrossed in recording scenes or suggesting his ideas to the Bholaa team. Check out the video here:

The second teaser of Bholaa begins with a poignant dialogue from the main protagonist that indicates his quest of reuniting with his daughter. But there are multiple challenges rooted in his past that are set to make his path fodder for violence. With a rugged bearded look, Ajay Devgn embroils in hand-to-hand combat with multiple goons but the bloodbath doesn’t appear to diminish until the end. What keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats is to determine who’s the bad guy. Is the titular character or the lady police officer who had made it her life’s mission to chase Bholaa. Watch the second teaser of the film below:

Besides this, Ajay Devgn, in a subsequent post, also gave fans a sneak peek into the action-packed launch of Bholaa teaser 2. In the video, Tabu explains the Ajay Devgn that she worked with in the film was different from the person that she has known for years. Meanwhile, the latter also revealed a surprise element that’s kept in store for fans toward the end of the movie.

The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a prisoner who is freed after a decade and on his way back to meet his young daughter. But chaos ensues when he’s once again arrested mid-way and must undergo a series of obstacles to meet his kin. The action-thriller which is an adaptation of the Tamil flick Kaithi is set to hit the big screens in the month of March this year.

