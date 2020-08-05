MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Shares Gorgeous Photo With Kajol On Her Birthday, Writes 'Forever And Always'

Ajay Devgn Shares Gorgeous Photo With Kajol On Her Birthday, Writes 'Forever And Always'

In the photograph, Kajol and Ajay Devgn can be seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Share this:

Ajay Devgn has shared a love-filled picture with wife, actress Kajol to wish her on her 46th birthday. The actor took to Twitter to share the photo alongside a loving note that read, "Happy returns of the day, forever & always." Ajay accompanied the post with a red rose emoji.

In the photograph, Kajol and Ajay can be seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling.

Check out the post here:

The couple's last on-screen outing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2020 with Rs 269.70 crore box office earnings.

Tanhaji is a historical period drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It features Ajay as Tanhaji, Kajol as Tanhaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Mughal Army leader Uday Bhan.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marked Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first collaborative project after 10 years. The film also features Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma.

Next Story
Loading