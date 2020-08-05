Ajay Devgn Shares Gorgeous Photo With Kajol On Her Birthday, Writes 'Forever And Always'

Ajay Devgn has shared a love-filled picture with wife, actress Kajol to wish her on her 46th birthday. The actor took to Twitter to share the photo alongside a loving note that read, "Happy returns of the day, forever & always." Ajay accompanied the post with a red rose emoji.
In the photograph, Kajol and Ajay can be seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling.
The couple's last on-screen outing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2020 with Rs 269.70 crore box office earnings.
Tanhaji is a historical period drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It features Ajay as Tanhaji, Kajol as Tanhaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Mughal Army leader Uday Bhan.
Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marked Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first collaborative project after 10 years. The film also features Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma.