Ajay Devgn Shares His First Look from Maidaan

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, launched his first look posters from forthcoming feature film Maidaan. Taking to social media, Ajay shared two posters, introducing his character from the sports-drama film.

In the first poster, we can see the actor sporting a jersey and a whistle around his neck. Right below the picture, there is a silhouette of a football team all muddy and drenched in rain. While Ajay is addressing his team of players, his back towards the camera.

In the caption, the Ajay wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.” #Maidaan (This story is about the golden phase of football in India and its biggest and the most successful coach.)

The second poster has Ajay tossing a football in the air as he carries an office bag and umbrella in his hand. He can be seen dressed as an office employee with shirt, trousers and formal shoes. “Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai” (“It takes only one person to bring the change”), Ajay wrote in the caption.

Maidaan, director Amit Sharma's second film in Bollywood, is notably based on the legendary former football player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also Indian national football team’s coach and manager from 1950 until his death in 1963. His role will be played by Ajay. Syed Abdul Rahim is widely regarded as the architect of the modern Indian football. Maidaan is slated to release on November 27 this year.

