Ajay Devgn Shares His 'Purane Bills' From Drishyam, Is He Teasing Drishyam 2 Teaser Date?

It is no secret that Ajay Devgn is set to return with Drishyam 2. However, the actor seems to be hinting that the wait is not going to be too long. On Tuesday, the Singham actor took to Instagram and shared some ‘purane bills (old bills)’ that played a vital role in Drishyam (2015).

The bills included a receipt from ‘Ashok Restaurant’ featuring an order of four pav bhaji with two extra pavs, a CD of Swami Chinmayananda Ji’s Maha Satsang dated October 2 and 3, a ticket from Panjim to Pondolem, and tickets to a film. Fans of the suspense thriller would recall that these bills played a role in proving the family’s alibi in the movie.

Sharing the bills, Ajay wrote, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj (Found some old bills today)!” The post has led to believe that it wouldn’t be long before the first look and teaser of Drishyam 2 will land online. If we were to place a bet, we believe it could arrive on October 2.

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement over the return of the film. “Drishyam 2 loading,” a fan commented. “Driysham 2 ka teaser or trailer aane wala Hai sir,” asked another. “Drishyam 2 coming soon,” a third comment read.

It was previously revealed that Ajay, Shriya Saran and Tabu have shot for the film. Earlier this month, a source told Bollywood Hungama that Drishyam 2’s producers and director, Abhishek Pathak has planned to begin promotions of the movie on October 2. They believed that beginning their campaign on this date was appropriate as it had significant meaning for the first part too.

The source added, “Moreover, things fell into place for them as Drishyam 2 is scheduled to be released on November 18, that is, 45 days after October 2. Hence, everyone in the team unanimously agreed to begin the film’s promotional journey on the national holiday.”

While not much is known about Drishyam 2 yet, it is reported that much like the first film, Drishyam 2 is also a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name that was released in 2021.

