Ajay Devgn Shares His Transformation Over 100 Films with Fan-made Video Tributes

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will be his 100th film. The actor shared a few adorable videos made by fans about his journey starting from Phool Aur Kaante.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The actor debuted in 1991 With Sandesh Kohli's Phool Aur Kaante. he took to Instagram to share a couple of fan-made videos that showed his journey from his first film to his 100th.

"A big shout out to @stargoldofficial and my fans for the amount of love you've given to me via #DevgnOn100. It just reminds me of how lucky I am. Thank you for making this journey so memorable with your super imagination! Swipe left to see a few of my favorite ones for all my fans to enjoy," he wrote, sharing a couple of animated videos.

Check them out:

In the videos, we can see Ajay Devgn's transformation from Phool Aur Kaante, to Singham and to Tanhaji. Another video shows Ajay's action journey, wherein in the 1990s he did his iconic stunt of standing with his feet on two motorcycles. The video then went on to show the actor recreating the stunt with two cars in Golmaal during the 2000s. It then transformed into his Son of Sardaar stunt with two horses.

It also showed that Ajay will probably perform the stunt over a flying aeroplane in 2025 and with two space shuttles in 2035. There were also other videos showing Ajay Devgn as a character in a game fighting bad guys.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

