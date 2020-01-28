Ajay Devgn Shares New 'Maidaan' Poster

Ajay Devgn has teased his upcoming highly anticipated sports-drama feature Maidaan in a poster reveal on Tuesday. Ajay, whose recent release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is going unfazed at the box office currently, was flooded with congratulatory messages as the new poster of the upcoming film was unveiled. Maidaan is inspired by true story and is directed by Badhaai Ho fame director Amit Sharma. Maidaan will explore the golden era of Indian football between 1952-1962.

The new poster of Maidaan shows a group of individuals, who are without shoes, standing on a football ground. Their feet are in mud while they seem determined to play even while hardships exist. Sharing the new poster of the upcoming Bollywood film Maidaan, Ajay wrote on social media, "Get ready." He also teased that a short footage from the film will debut soon. Maidaan releases on November 27.

Check it out below:

Maidaan, director Amit's second film in Bollywood, is notably based on the legendary former football player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also Indian national football team’s coach and manager from 1950 until his death in 1963. His role will be played by Ajay. Syed Abdul Rahim is widely regarded as the architect of the modern Indian football.

