Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ajay Devgn Shares New 'Maidaan' Poster

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' takes inspiration from true events. Here's a fresh poster of the new Bollywood feature.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Devgn Shares New 'Maidaan' Poster
Maidaan poster

Ajay Devgn has teased his upcoming highly anticipated sports-drama feature Maidaan in a poster reveal on Tuesday. Ajay, whose recent release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is going unfazed at the box office currently, was flooded with congratulatory messages as the new poster of the upcoming film was unveiled. Maidaan is inspired by true story and is directed by Badhaai Ho fame director Amit Sharma. Maidaan will explore the golden era of Indian football between 1952-1962.

The new poster of Maidaan shows a group of individuals, who are without shoes, standing on a football ground. Their feet are in mud while they seem determined to play even while hardships exist. Sharing the new poster of the upcoming Bollywood film Maidaan, Ajay wrote on social media, "Get ready." He also teased that a short footage from the film will debut soon. Maidaan releases on November 27.

Check it out below:

Maidaan, director Amit's second film in Bollywood, is notably based on the legendary former football player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also Indian national football team’s coach and manager from 1950 until his death in 1963. His role will be played by Ajay. Syed Abdul Rahim is widely regarded as the architect of the modern Indian football.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram