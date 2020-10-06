Ajay Devgn Shares News About His Brother Anil's Demise

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn informed fans and followers on social media that his brother Anil Devgan has passed away. Sharing a picture of his brother, Ajay wrote on Twitter, "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet (sic)."

Ajay did not disclose the cause of his brother's death. It was reported recently that Kajol and the couple's daughter Nysa are in Singapore for the latter's studies while Ajay is staying in Mumbai with their son Yug.

As per a website, Anil began his journey as an assistant director on Raj Kanwar's Jeet in 1996 and went on to be the assistant on films like Jaan, Itihaas and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. He made his directorial debut with Raju Chacha and directed films like Blackmail and Haal-E-Dil.

On the work front, Ajay's war movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India is all set for OTT release and will premiere digitally soon. He will also feature in Maidaan and Kaithi remake.