Ajay Devgn Shares Stunning Video Of Fan Art; Tweeple Impressed

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Friday took to Twitter to share a fan art video comprising sketches of his various photographs. The clip shows sketches of some of the major characters portrayed by the versatile actor.

Posting the clip, the 51-year-old expressed his gratitude to the makers of the sketch and said, “These look fantastic. Great effort from all of you. @rishinotsaint @sketchersdiary #VishalPatil #AkshayChavan @bijoydasart #VinayShinde #NitinHerekar @AviVinay.”

Soon after uploading the footage, it garnered reactions from his fans and followers, with more than 5,000 people hitting like to the post.

Ajay’s fans and admirers also dropped comments appreciating the actor. See some of the comments:

Always all ever looks are unexpected and uncopmairable.sir pic.twitter.com/6QcRSnNzAp — KumarVimal (@vimalkumarsuth2) June 12, 2020

This One Best of All 👌❤️ pic.twitter.com/yfB1Yygwmd — ❤️Jay Sharma💙 (@JayShar89787687) June 12, 2020

This is my favourite sketch



love you Devgan sir❣ pic.twitter.com/2pWXFrgoNQ — अतुल प्रजापति (@AtulPrajapati62) June 12, 2020

Earlier, on the World Environment Day, the Shivaay actor shared a photo with his son Yug to mark the day. “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay,” read the caption.

Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/uXjSQm7YJH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 5, 2020

Ajay has a number of movies in his kitty and the list includes Chhalaang, The Big Bull, Maidaan, Golmaal 5, Kaithi Remake and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Recently, reports were doing the rounds on social media that he was planning to release Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull on OTT platforms.

Follow @News18Movies for more