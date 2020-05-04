MOVIES

Ajay Devgn Shares Sweet Message for Autistic Child Who Loves Actor's Songs

Ajay Devgn recently responded to a user on social media whose child is suffering from autism and likes the actor's songs in movies.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has always been a kind-hearted person, especially when it comes to his fans. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor recently shared a sweet message for an autistic child, who is very fond of Ajay's songs in Bollywood movies.

A Twitter user shared a video of a little child grooving to Ajay's track, writing in the caption, "#AskKajol I am NAZIA MAJID from Doha, Qatar. My child is autistic and dosen't respond to anything much but is very fond of ajay devgn sirs songs as I am his biggest fan and play his songs all the time. It's my heartfelt request that @ajaydevgn sir wishes amna today (sic)."

Responding to this, Ajay wrote, "Sending across my best wishes to you and your daughter."

On the movies front, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is scheduled for December release but the coronavirus may play spoil sport in its theatrical debut date. He is also part of Bhuj: The Pride of India and will feature in a small role in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

On the other hand, Ajay has also confirmed his involvement in a sequel to his 2018 hit film Raid and in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. Both these projects will go the floors once normalcy is restored.

