Ajay Devgn Shares Teaser Of Title Song From Drishyam 2, Watch Here

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming crime thriller Drishyam 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and also the sequel to Drishyam, a film that not only tickled the fancy of the critics but had also performed exceptionally well at the box office in 2015. Now with the release date inching closer, the makers are all set to release the title song.

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the song. The short snippet showcased glimpses of some of the important moments from the film including Akshaye Khanna as the lead investigator snooping around Vijay Salgaonkar’s garden, a nervous Shriya Saran looking through the window and Vijay’s family standing on a beach in a silhouette. The actor wrote in the caption, “Salgaonkars ka bayaan aur police ki chhaanbeen, iss baar sabhi drishya romanchak honge. Drishyam 2 Title Song releasing tomorrow. #VijaySalgaonkar”.



In one of his recent interviews by Hindustan Times, the Singham actor had revealed that the Hindi version of Drishyam 2 would be poles apart from Mohanlal-Meena’s version.

He had said, “There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won’t see Akshaye’s character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it’s going to be very fresh for you.”



Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also penned its screenplay. It features Ajay Devgn in the role of a protective father. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. Drishyam 2 is set to open in theatres on November 18.

