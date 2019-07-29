Ajay Devgn Shares Throwback Post as Omkara Completes 13 Years
Ajay Devgn shared a post as his hit film 'Omkara' completed 13 years since release on Sunday.
Image of Ajay Devgn, courtesy of Instagram
Ajay Devgn got nostalgic on the occasion of his hit film Omkara completing thirteen years since release on Sunday. Ajay went down the memory lane and recollected and shared his feelings about the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial that had Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan opposite him in lead roles. He remembered the film and wrote on Twitter, "#13YearsToOmkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treachery and politics."
See Ajay's tweet here:
#13YearsToOmkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treachery and politics.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 28, 2019
The official handle of Eros Now on Twitter also shared a video compiled using song clips from Omkara. They tweeted, "A song for every mood."
A song for every mood ❤️🎶Tune into #Omkara's evergreen jukebox as we celebrate #13YearsOfOmkara - https://t.co/NLIcPy0sUO#ErosNow | @ajaydevgn | #KareenaKapoorKhan | #SaifAliKhan | @vivekoberoi | @bipsluvurself pic.twitter.com/32UrI1uwz8— Eros Now (@ErosNow) July 28, 2019
Omkara is based on the classic play by Shakespeare--Othello. The film also featured Vivek Oberoi, Pankaj Tripathi and Bipasha Basu in important roles. The film revolves around Omkara Shukla, played by Ajay, who abducts his ladylove Dolly Mishra (Kareena Kapoor) from her family. The plot thickens when Omkara denies a promotion to his associate Langda Tyagi (Saif Ali Khan).
Omkara tackles not only the lead character's relationship with his wife, but also of those around them. Omkara (2006) earned several awards at the Kara Film Festival, one award at Asian Festival of First Films, three National Film Awards, and seven Filmfare Awards for the entire cast and crew.
