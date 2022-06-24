Ajay Devgn Shows How He Rolls, Reminds Fans of Their Childhood; Watch Video

Ajay Devgn is always regarded as one of the serious people in the Hindi film industry. But, once in a while, the actor gives a glimpse of his fun side. Remember the time when he had pulled a prank by tweeting a number and claiming that it is his wife’s, actress Kajol’s. However, after a few hours, he let people know that he just pulled a prank on all of them. Now, Ajay has once again given fans and followers a glimpse of his fun side.

In his latest Instagram post, The Runway 34 actor and director can be seen riding an electric toy scooter. The actor is all smiles as he enjoys the moment. Sharing the post, he wrote, “That’s how I roll.” See the post here:

His fans most definitely loved this side of the actor. One netizen wrote, “Ye ummeed nhi thi sir aapse.” One comment read, “Sir aapko dekh ke humme apne bachpan ke din yaad aa gye.” Another commented, “Baccha ban gaye sir.” One fan joked, “Sir, ab to gadi ki jarurat nahi padegi na petrol diesel ki tension, mast raho sabko past rakho.” People even called him ‘cute’ and ‘sweet’.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. He was also the director of the film. The film failed to take off at the box office and the collection remained low despite it releasing on Baisakhi.Runway34 has not released on OTT and is streaming on Prime Videos.

Ajay will next be seen in Bhola. He also recently wrapped up the shoot of Dhrishyam 2. He also has Maidaan already shot, and ready for release. Ajay will also be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will release on Diwali and clash with Akshay Kumar, Jacquelin Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu.

