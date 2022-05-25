Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Thank God To Get A New Release: Report

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra starrer upcoming comedy-drama Thank God was announced to release in the last two weeks of July. However, as per a recent report, the movie’s release has been pushed to a later release. The movie marks the first collaboration between director Indra Kumar and Ajay Devgn after they worked on 2019 action-comedy Total Dhamaal.

The movie’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news to Pinkvilla in his recent interview. He said, “Thank God has been delayed because of extensive VFX work. We will announce a new date shortly,”

For now, the details of Thank God have been kept under wraps. But, the movie is expected to hit the big screen in the last quarter of the year. The release date of Thank God has now been taken over by another Bhushan Kumar production, Ek Villain 2.

During the interview, Bhushan Kumar talked about the projects that are lined up for release in the coming few months. Talking about the film in the pipeline, Bhushan shared, “I have a lot of films up for release. There is Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bholaa and Drishyam 2 with Ajay sir, Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor. We are also doing multiple projects with Rajkummar Rao, which will be announced soon.”

Bhushan Kumar was asked to comment on the trend of remakes in the times when Pan India cinema is flourishing, Bhushan signs off, “Rowdy Rathore and Kabir Singh worked better in Hindi as compared to the original industry and it’s not that all films from South Origin are working at Pan India level. A film has to be good in order to work – be it original, remake or a sequel.”

