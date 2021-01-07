Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to Star in Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are teaming up for director Indra Kumar’s “Thank God”, the makers announced on Thursday. The slice-of-life comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra Kumar and co-produced by Yash Shah. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said he is pleased to have collaborated with Indra Kumar, known for comedy film series like “Masti” and “Dhamaal”.

“‘Thank God'” is an interesting and entertaining script. I have worked with Ajay sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with the film,” Bhushan Kumar said in a statement here. Indra Kumar said he is excited to begin work on the film, scheduled to go on floors from January 21. “Hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary (for the shoot). It is an entertaining slice-of-life comedy with a message,” the director said. Malhotra and Singh have previously starred together in 2018’s “Aiyaary” and “Marjaavaan” (2019). This will also be Singh and Devgn’s third collaboration. They have worked on the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De” and are reuniting for “Mayday”, which Devgn is directing as well.