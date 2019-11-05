Ajay Devgn, Son Yug Get Mobbed at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Actor Loses Cool
Ajay Devgn and son Yug were mobbed by fans when they were visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The viral video from the incident shows an agitated Ajay Devgn snapping at an onlooker.
Ajay Devgn and son Yug were mobbed by fans when they were visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The viral video from the incident shows an agitated Ajay Devgn snapping at an onlooker.
Ajay Devgn and son Yug recently visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the shrine of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. However, their experience wasn't smooth as the actor and his 9-year-old son were mobbed by a sea of excited fans. The viral video also shows the actor losing his cool.
In the video, Devgn can be seen walking through hundreds of fans, while trying to protect and guide his son Yug, who is walking in front of him. The actor can also be seen escorted by policemen, who cannot keep the fans and paparazzi away from the actor, resulting in an extremely uncomfortable experience. The viral video shows an agitated Devgn snapping at an onlooker before finally making his way through the gates of the shrine.
A lot of other celebrities have been mobbed by fans and paparazzi in the recent past. The list includes Disha Patani who was mobbed outside a restaurant and Malaika Arora, who got mobbed by fans asking for selfies in a mall.
On the work front, Devgn will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Bhuj The Pride of India with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra. He will also be making cameos in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: After Sidharth Shukla's Eviction Announcement, #WeSupportSidShukla Trends on Twitter
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers