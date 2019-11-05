Take the pledge to vote

Ajay Devgn, Son Yug Get Mobbed at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Actor Loses Cool

Ajay Devgn and son Yug were mobbed by fans when they were visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The viral video from the incident shows an agitated Ajay Devgn snapping at an onlooker.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Ajay Devgn, Son Yug Get Mobbed at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Actor Loses Cool
Ajay Devgn and son Yug were mobbed by fans when they were visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The viral video from the incident shows an agitated Ajay Devgn snapping at an onlooker.

Ajay Devgn and son Yug recently visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the shrine of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. However, their experience wasn't smooth as the actor and his 9-year-old son were mobbed by a sea of excited fans. The viral video also shows the actor losing his cool.

In the video, Devgn can be seen walking through hundreds of fans, while trying to protect and guide his son Yug, who is walking in front of him. The actor can also be seen escorted by policemen, who cannot keep the fans and paparazzi away from the actor, resulting in an extremely uncomfortable experience. The viral video shows an agitated Devgn snapping at an onlooker before finally making his way through the gates of the shrine.

A lot of other celebrities have been mobbed by fans and paparazzi in the recent past. The list includes Disha Patani who was mobbed outside a restaurant and Malaika Arora, who got mobbed by fans asking for selfies in a mall.

On the work front, Devgn will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Bhuj The Pride of India with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra. He will also be making cameos in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

