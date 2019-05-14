Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De' Gets New Release Date, Will Now Hit Theatres a Day Prior

The makers of 'De De Pyaar De' have decided to prepone the release date of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 17.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De' Gets New Release Date, Will Now Hit Theatres a Day Prior
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
The makers of De De Pyaar De have decided to prepone the release date of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 17. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, will now arrive in cinemas a day prior.

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer have decided to hold paid previews on Thursday (May 16).

He tweeted, "Update: #DeDePyaarDe to release earlier... Makers decide to hold paid previews on Thursday evening [16 May 2019]. Advance booking for Thursday previews has commenced already." (sic)




The film also features Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

The makers of De De Pyaar De released the trailer of the comedy film on Ajay's birthday. Directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride into middle-age crisis, at the cost of Ajay's character.

The film revisits the trope of an older man falling in love with a younger woman, but will seek to differ on the basis of some strong character performances by Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath, who was accused of sexual harassment by TV producer Vinta Nanda last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more



facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

