English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De' Gets New Release Date, Will Now Hit Theatres a Day Prior
The makers of 'De De Pyaar De' have decided to prepone the release date of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 17.
Image: Ajay Devgn/Twitter
Loading...
The makers of De De Pyaar De have decided to prepone the release date of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 17. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, will now arrive in cinemas a day prior.
Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer have decided to hold paid previews on Thursday (May 16).
He tweeted, "Update: #DeDePyaarDe to release earlier... Makers decide to hold paid previews on Thursday evening [16 May 2019]. Advance booking for Thursday previews has commenced already." (sic)
The film also features Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.
The makers of De De Pyaar De released the trailer of the comedy film on Ajay's birthday. Directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride into middle-age crisis, at the cost of Ajay's character.
The film revisits the trope of an older man falling in love with a younger woman, but will seek to differ on the basis of some strong character performances by Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath, who was accused of sexual harassment by TV producer Vinta Nanda last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer have decided to hold paid previews on Thursday (May 16).
He tweeted, "Update: #DeDePyaarDe to release earlier... Makers decide to hold paid previews on Thursday evening [16 May 2019]. Advance booking for Thursday previews has commenced already." (sic)
#Update: #DeDePyaarDe to release earlier... Makers decide to hold paid previews on Thursday evening [16 May 2019]... Advance booking for Thursday previews has commenced already.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019
The film also features Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.
The makers of De De Pyaar De released the trailer of the comedy film on Ajay's birthday. Directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride into middle-age crisis, at the cost of Ajay's character.
The film revisits the trope of an older man falling in love with a younger woman, but will seek to differ on the basis of some strong character performances by Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath, who was accused of sexual harassment by TV producer Vinta Nanda last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mark Zuckerberg – The Humble Facebook CEO Who Doesn’t Drive Fancy Cars
- Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic
- This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
- Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video
- Ranveer Singh with an Arm Brace is Still a Live Wire, See Unseen Pic Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results