1-min read

Ajay Devgn Starts Shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR

'RRR' is based on the journey of India’s freedom fighters, who are on a self-enforced exile, protesting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for ace director SS Rajamouli’s next venture, titled RRR. The Telugu period action film, which will feature NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, will release in October.

The makers of the upcoming project announced the latest development on twitter. Sharing a picture of Ajay and the Baahubali director, the production house DDV Entertainment wrote, “All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!”

In the snap, the duo can be seen in sharing a cheerful moment as they shake hands with each other. In the photo we can see, Ajay keeps it casual wearing a blue tee whereas Rajamouli look classic clad in white.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news. He wrote,” #AjayDevgn begins filming for SS Rajamouli’s ambitious venture #RRR today... Stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan and #AliaBhatt. #RRRMovie.”

For the uninitiated, RRR is based on the journey of India’s freedom fighters on a self-enforced exile, protesting against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Both, Alia and Ajay will make their debut in the Tollywood with this film

Hollywood actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris are also part of the upcoming magnum opus.

