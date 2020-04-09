MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty Bring Out Funny Side of Mumbai Police During Lockdown

Ajay Devgn (L), Suniel Shetty

Ajay Devgn (L), Suniel Shetty

Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty are leading Bollywood in appreciating Mumbai Police's work amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in India.

Share this:

Mumbai police is not just about nabbing criminals or enforcing lockdown as much, it is about dishing-out wit and humour. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty will surely vouch for the funny side of the cops.

Ajay got a first-hand experience when he lauded the efforts of Mumbai Police in combating the pandemic.

Sharing a video posted by the Mumbai Police, the Tanaji actor wrote, “#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice.” In the video, we can the police officials answering what they would have been doing had they not been currently deployed to enforce the national lockdown.

Following Ajay’s tweet, Mumbai police dropped a pun-filled reply referring to his films.

“Dear ‘Singham’, just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona (sic),” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty who also applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Police got a similar funny reply.

Here are some of the reactions:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres