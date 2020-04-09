Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty Bring Out Funny Side of Mumbai Police During Lockdown

Mumbai police is not just about nabbing criminals or enforcing lockdown as much, it is about dishing-out wit and humour. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty will surely vouch for the funny side of the cops.
Ajay got a first-hand experience when he lauded the efforts of Mumbai Police in combating the pandemic.
Sharing a video posted by the Mumbai Police, the Tanaji actor wrote, “#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice.” In the video, we can the police officials answering what they would have been doing had they not been currently deployed to enforce the national lockdown.
#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/VcL51e6MWQ— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 8, 2020
Following Ajay’s tweet, Mumbai police dropped a pun-filled reply referring to his films.
“Dear ‘Singham’, just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona (sic),” read the tweet.
Dear ‘Singham’,— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020
Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs
Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty who also applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Police got a similar funny reply.
And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our ❤️ beats for this city. :) https://t.co/TX8Js3SGNC— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020
Here are some of the reactions:
Salute @MumbaiPolice , you are not only working on roads but also on virtual road (twitter).— Agastya Mirza (@PKM_agastya) April 8, 2020
You guys are awesome. Please #StaySafeStayHealthy— VirtualSid (@VirtualSid) April 8, 2020
and #ThankYou
We are always proud of our #MumbaiPolice they don't get pressurized to do crap. Also hats off to whoever is handling the Twitter handle. Amazing job. Something I look forward to reading everyday!— Thea (@Thea_verma) April 8, 2020
In this situation also your humour is still alive. You guys rock. Thank you for being with us....to protect and guide us.— Shailesh Dhungat (@shaileshrpai) April 8, 2020
Superb!— ASAP (@aniketsapre) April 8, 2020
Aur agar “Yuva” logon ne “Masti” ki toh “Halla Bol” karna padega aap logon ko. Salute to police 👮♂️
