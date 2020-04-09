Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty Bring Out Funny Side of Mumbai Police During Lockdown

Mumbai police is not just about nabbing criminals or enforcing lockdown as much, it is about dishing-out wit and humour. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty will surely vouch for the funny side of the cops.

Ajay got a first-hand experience when he lauded the efforts of Mumbai Police in combating the pandemic.

Sharing a video posted by the Mumbai Police, the Tanaji actor wrote, “#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice.” In the video, we can the police officials answering what they would have been doing had they not been currently deployed to enforce the national lockdown.

Following Ajay’s tweet, Mumbai police dropped a pun-filled reply referring to his films.

“Dear ‘Singham’, just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona (sic),” read the tweet.

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty who also applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Police got a similar funny reply.

And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our ❤️ beats for this city. :) https://t.co/TX8Js3SGNC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

Salute @MumbaiPolice , you are not only working on roads but also on virtual road (twitter). — Agastya Mirza (@PKM_agastya) April 8, 2020

We are always proud of our #MumbaiPolice they don't get pressurized to do crap. Also hats off to whoever is handling the Twitter handle. Amazing job. Something I look forward to reading everyday! — Thea (@Thea_verma) April 8, 2020

In this situation also your humour is still alive. You guys rock. Thank you for being with us....to protect and guide us. — Shailesh Dhungat (@shaileshrpai) April 8, 2020

Superb!

Aur agar “Yuva” logon ne “Masti” ki toh “Halla Bol” karna padega aap logon ko. Salute to police 👮‍♂️ — ASAP (@aniketsapre) April 8, 2020

