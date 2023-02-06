While Ajay Devgn awaits the release of Bholaa, the actor has begun shooting for his highly anticipated next Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the actor would be seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill. This will be Neeraj’s 6th directorial venture. The unique musical love story is an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023. The shooting will be extensively done in Mumbai.

Sharing a bundle of BTS pictures on his Instagram handle, Ajay wrote, “From the sets of #AuronMeinKahanDumTha with @neerajpofficial #ShootingBegins @tabutiful @jimmysheirgill." The photos featured Ajay, Tabu and Jimmy sharing a moment with Neeraj. In the other pictures, Tabu was seen with the clapperboard. Fans are excited to see the trio, and have expressed their excitement in the comments section.

Speaking of Bholaa, the makers had dropped the second teaser from the film. The film, helmed by Devgn is the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’. Bholaa also stars Tabu in a pivotal role as a cop. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Ajay recently revealed their character posters on social media. The film will also have cameo cameo appearances of Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul. The original film starred Karthi in the lead role, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences. The story revolves around a father trying to reunite with his daughter but only after battling all odds and overcoming a series of dangerous challenges.

Sharing the Bholaa teaser on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan too praised the team: “T 4538 - UFFF! What a teaser! My admiration and the very best wishes to you Ajay." Ajay Devgn too thanked the actor and said, “Thank you Amitabh Bachchan Sir. Need your blessings and good wishes always. Ajay.” Bholaa is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

