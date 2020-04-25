MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Takes Help of Son Yug for 'Thahar Ja' Song Video, Watch Here

The track, composed and sung by Mehul Vyas, was unveiled by the actor on Saturday. It urges people to stay indoors and take care of their loved ones in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Ajay Devgn has come out with the song, 'Thahar Ja' and the actor says he took the help of his nine-year-old son, Yug for shooting it. The track, composed and sung by Mehul Vyas, was unveiled by the actor on Saturday. It urges people to stay indoors and take care of their loved ones in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

Since the track had to be shot at his home, the 51-year-old actor said he decided to rope in Yug for the purpose.

"It was shot simply with whatever resources were available at home. Later, I sent it to the editor and told him what kind of shots I wanted in the video. Everyone, who was part of this, worked on it from their own homes.

"Given that I didn’t have a team to shoot it, I asked my son, Yug, if he wanted to be a part of it as my assistant director. When we shot it, all through the day he was working with me and running around the house. He was excited to see his name in the credits,” Ajay said in a statement.

The actor said the main motive behind the track is to tell people to stay happy and maintain a sound mental health.

"The song is more about mental health and happiness. Through the song, we are trying to explain to the common man that you have been working all your life for your family, so now, for the sake of their safety, you have to stay at home.”

“The common man needs to work and feed his family, but right now, everyone needs to calm down, stay safe and sane at home. That is really important," Ajay added.

The song has been written by Anil Verma and mix and mastered by Jaykrishan Nalinkumar. Kriti Killedar has provided the chorus.

