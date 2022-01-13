Ajay Devgn Takes Off to Sabarimala Temple After Month-Long Rituals

Ajay Devgn, who will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, on Wednesday left for the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. The temple is a prominent pilgrimage site in South India and one of the most famous Sastha temples in Kerala. Last week, Ajay was clicked in an all-black outfit outside a dubbing studio. He was wearing a black shawl paired with black trousers and a ‘mala’ around his neck. Fans speculated it to be a part of Sabarimala rituals.

It is believed that the person planning to visit the Sabarimala temple has to go through a series of rituals in advance to become pious and clean. As per the official website of the temple, “The pilgrims have to observe celibacy for 41 days before going to Sabarimala. Pilgrims take the traditional forest routes as well as the one from Pamba which is less physically challenging to reach the temple.”

As per a report by ETimes, the actor left for the temple after performing several rituals. “Ajay followed quite a few rituals required for a month or so. The visible ones were that he was spotted wearing black, he did not cut hair or nails for about a month and he did not shave either,” a source told the news portal.

The actor or his family has not given any official statement about this yet. On the professional front, Ajay has a lot of projects lined up. He will be seen in a lead role for the remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi. The production of the film has started and if reports are to be believed, the film will be titled Bholaa.

Apart from this, Ajay will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Runway 34, Maidaan, Cirkus and Thank God.

