Ajay Devgn Talks About Sharing Screen Space with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi

Of the upcoming films in 2020, Rohit Shetty's Soryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar is one of the most anticipated ones. One of the reasons for this being that the film will see three big actors team up together on the big screen.

Rohit Shetty had teased the team-up with Ajay Devgn's cameo in his Ranveer Singh starrer titled Simmba. Towards the climax of the film, Devgn appeared briefly in his Bajirao Singham avatar which was also followed by a cameo of Akshay Kumar.

On the one year anniversary of Simmba, Director Rohit Shetty shared a small glimpse of Akshay Kumar sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh from the upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Ajay Devgn, who is known to have shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in the past, expressed how the new team-up felt in an interview with Mid-Day. "It felt like Akshay and I took off from where we left. It was nostalgic. We respect each other, and have [been witness to] one another's journey, because we started our careers only a year apart. With Ranveer joining us, it was a house on fire. The three of us are secure actors who have no qualms in working together. Singham and Simmba have become desi cop superheroes. I am sure Sooryavanshi will be a hit too. It's a great idea to get three of us together."

Akshay Kumar had also stated that shooting together was fun and felt "like a picnic" adding that he and Devgn "go back a long way". Sorryavanshi will Ranveer Singh's first film sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar. The film is set to release on March 27.

